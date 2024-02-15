PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — Any individual producing content using artificial intelligence (AI) applications, resembling content registered under intellectual property in the country, may still face legal action.

Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) chairman Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain said all intellectual property in the country is protected under the Trademarks Act 2019, the Patents Act 1983, the Copyright Act 1987 and the Industrial Designs Act 1996.

“For example, composing a song... if the lyrics are generated by AI but these lyrics are already registered under copyright by a publisher, then (such an act) is still considered infringement,” he said.

He said this at a meet and greet session with the media in conjunction with the National Intellectual Property Awards 2024 (AHIN2024) here today.

At the same time, he said MyIPO will address issues related to specific standard operating procedures (SOP) for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) at the upcoming World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) conference in Geneva in July.

Mohd Zuhan said one of the issues to be raised is whether those using AI technology can be charged or otherwise if found to be involved in copyright-related activities.

Meanwhile, he said MyIPO will be involved in the establishment of the First National Artificial Intelligence Learning Centre through the AI Faculty at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In reality, those using AI need to understand the commands within that AI, so we will engage with UTM soon regarding the establishment of the AI Faculty.

“Insya-Allah, we will be part of them to ensure that the new elements of innovation and details made under that AI faculty later are synchronised with MyIPO,” he said. — Bernama