KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — A total of 821 road accidents and three deaths were recorded in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya throughout ‘Op Selamat 21’ that ended yesterday, held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the police force issued 26,714 fines and seized 36 motorcycles for various offences in 19 operations.

He said police also made 20 arrests related to 11 road bully cases, five cases involving illegal parking attendants, two document forgery cases and one case each involving drug and ketum water offences.

Allaudeen said the Kuala Lumpur police focused on traffic control in and around the city to reduce accident rates throughout the festive season.

“The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department mobilised 140 personnel comprising eight senior officers and 132 lower-ranking officers to monitor 50 hotspots and 11 black spots throughout ‘Op Selamat 21’,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

