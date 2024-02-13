KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today confirmed that former Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) chairman Raja Affendi Raja Noor had resigned rather than retire.

The defence minister clarified that he had previously said Raja Affendi had retired since he was referring to a statement released by LTAT itself.

“I was using what was released by LTAT. He resigned, actually.

“No issue about that,” he said at a news conference here.

On February 11, English daily New Straits Times reported that Khaled stood by his statement that the former LTAT chairman had retired.

But, on the same day, Raja Affendi clarified to the English daily that he had resigned not retired.

On January 31 this year, LTAT executive chairman Datuk Ahmad Nazim Abd Rahman had also resigned.

