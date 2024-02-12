KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — A total of five units on the 17th floor of Block 70 of the Sri Sabah flats in Cheras were destroyed in a fire last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations and Rescue director Nordin Pauzi said a distress call on the incident was received at 9.19pm.

He said a total of seven fire engines, including two Aerial Ladder Platform engines, and 55 personnel from the Hang Tuah, Bandar Tun Razak, Sri Hartamas and Pudu Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene.

“The incident is believed to have originated from house unit number three from the side before spreading to four nearby homes. However, there were no casualties, and the cause and extent of the damage are still under investigation,” he told newsmen at the scene.

Advertisement

He said initially, the fire department faced some difficulties in controlling the fire as it occurred on the 17th floor of the block, which led to firefighters using Aerial Ladder Platform vehicles due to low water pressure.

However, the firefighters’ swift action ensured that the fire was brought under control at 11.22pm, he added.

Nordin said 39 personnel from agencies such as the Civil Defence Force and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall also assisted in the operation. “I expect the operation to be completed by 2 am, and after that, all residents will be allowed to return to their homes,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaludin said initial investigations found no criminal elements involved in the incident.

“Further investigation will be conducted by the fire department, and any developments will be informed,” he said.

According to Zam Halim, 50 police personnel will also be stationed at the scene for safety and monitoring purposes to ensure the situation remains under control. — Bernama