KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — A married couple was killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a stalled four-wheel drive vehicle on the emergency lane at Kilometre 415.1 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) at Lembah Beringin heading to Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor this morning.

Hulu Selangor Police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said that the victims, aged 36 and 38, died on the spot due to severe head and body injuries in the 11.05 am accident.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the couple, on a Yamaha NMAX motorcycle, was on their way home to the capital after spending the holidays at their village near Kamunting, Perak.

“The motorcycle they were on crashed into the back of a Mitsubishi Triton, with a 36-year-old woman at the wheel, that had stalled on the emergency lane.

“The impact of the crash resulted in the victims being flung to the right side of the road and they were hit by a passing Toyota Vios car driven by a 65-year-old man,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Faizal said a post-mortem would be conducted tomorrow at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama

