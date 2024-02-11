SIBU, Feb 11 — Bukit Assek Assemblyman Joseph Chieng praised the Sibu Teochew Association’s Chinese New Year (CNY) open house initiative this year for emphasising unity.

He said the association also introduced Chinese culture such as exhibition stalls such as Chinese calligraphy writing, culture, traditional games, quizzes and games during its open house.

“It’s very unique because open houses are usually for dinner parties but this association makes their open house so much fun when it’s full of different activities.

“More interestingly, this open house is not only attended by their members but other races such as Chinese, Iban and so on. I understand that they also invite residents who live nearby,” he told reporters at the open house at the Red Crescent Headquarters Hall here today.

Chieng said this open house initiative is also a platform for the Chinese community to introduce their culture and heritage to other races.

“This is their main element – to introduce the culture to the visitors who come not only to eat but to expose other races about the culture of the Chinese community.

“Indirectly the visitors who come can learn and know the culture of the Chinese community. And what is important is to strengthen friendship among multiracial communities,” he said. — Borneo Post