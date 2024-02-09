SEPANG, Feb 9 — A man who is scheduled to get married next week was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with causing grievous hurt to a senior citizen on January 30.

Mohammad Zakaria Mohd Razali, 26, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read before Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan.

According to the charge sheet, Mohammad Zakaria, who is a trader, is accused of causing severe injuries to a 73-year-old man at Jalan PP 2/5, Taman Putra Prima here between 9am and 9.20am.

The charge was framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Sabrina Zubairi requested bail of RM10,000.

In mitigation, lawyer Fazilawati Hussin, who represented the accused, said her client only earns RM2,000 per month and needs to support the education of two younger siblings and the medical expenses of his mother who suffers from liver disease and high blood pressure.

“My client is also getting married on February 17 in Kelantan and needs to be in his hometown as soon as possible to prepare for the ceremony. Today, his fiancée is here to settle the bail,” she said.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori allowed bail at RM7,000 with the additional condition not to harass the victim and prosecution witnesses. The court also set March 18 for mention.

It was reported that the victim was allegedly assaulted by a man in Puchong Prima while on his way from Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur to Putra Perdana to meet a friend.

The victim then continued his journey but the suspect allegedly followed him and when they arrived at Putra Perdana, the suspect blocked the victim’s car before pulling him out, punching him in the eye and kicking him repeatedly.

The elderly man was left at the scene and was later taken to Serdang Hospital for treatment. He suffered swelling on his head, bruises on the left eye, broken left cheekbone and broken eye socket. — Bernama