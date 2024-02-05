SHAH ALAM, Feb 5 — The delineation exercise between Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will be finalised in 2025, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Advertisement

He said the exercise is crucial as it will involve collecting and paying taxes, enforcing local authorities and maintaining utilities in the two states.

However, Amirudin said a clear area delineation is complicated as the premises and areas have fully developed compared to forest and agricultural areas as previously agreed by the Selangor, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan governments.

“Moreover, some areas have become intertwined (between Selangor and Kuala Lumpur). Take a look at Cheras; which Cheras? (The area in) Kuala Lumpur or Kajang (in Selangor)? People are confused. So, it is better to carry out a delineation to settle the interests between the two states.

Advertisement

“So far, a total of 19 localities have been discussed in the delineation effort including Gombak, Ampang and Hulu Langat. However, there might be two or three more,” he told reporters in the Selangor State Secretary’s Office lobby today.

Earlier, he met with the Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa to discuss the delineation exercise.

Amirudin stated that the exercise would be guided by several documents, such as the agreements to hand over Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya to the federal government.

Advertisement

“There were no precise delineations in the past, but now it needs to be accurately defined. InsyaAllah, the sovereignty of every inch of the area and land in both states will be preserved.

“We have signed two memoranda of understanding regarding this delineation. Before signing the third one, we will take up the matter to the Selangor state government meeting and present it to the Sultan of Selangor on behalf of the state,” he said, stressing that the exercise is not related to the delineation of electoral constituencies. — Bernama