KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today told former DAP publicity secretary Tony Pua to apologise for disrespecting the Pardons Board that halved the jail sentence of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Wan Rosdy said Pua’s remarks were inappropriate and insulted the country’s legal systems.

“In the midst of Umno’s sorrow over the decision, Tony Pua’s actions, issuing rude statements through several posts on his Facebook, mocking the Pardons Board’s decision on Datuk Seri Mohd Najib, clearly insult the country’s legal systems,” he said in a Facebook post.

Wan Rosdy claimed that Pua’s remarks were an attempt at “cheap publicity” to stay relevant in the public eye now that the latter was no longer holding public office or in government.

He purported that Pua had also been rejected by other DAP members.

“Therefore, I urge Tony Pua to apologise and delete all his posts, or legal action may be taken,” Wan Rosdy added.

He said that the Pardons Board’s decision not to grant a full pardon to Najib — a former Umno president who had applied for a full pardon after being convicted of corruption — was painful to the Malay nationalist party members too, but added that it is important to maintain decorum and respect for the legal processes, even in times of disagreement.

Pua is under fire for his Facebook posts yesterday about the Pardons Board’s decision to halve Najib’s jail sentence from 12 years to six and decrease the fine amount from RM210 million to RM50 million.

Najib had initially received a 12-year prison sentence and a RM210 million fine for abuse of power, breach of trust, and money laundering related to RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.