BANGKOK, Feb 3 — Malaysia will join the 43rd Cobra Gold, the world's longest-running and largest multinational military exercise in South-east Asia, alongside troops from 30 nations in Thailand from February 27 to March 10.

Co-hosted by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the United States Indo-Pacific Command, this year’s exercise will see the participation of 9,590 personnel from 30 countries.

The annual drills aim to develop good military relations between participating allies; enhance the capacity to conduct joint and multilateral operations by adapting mobilisation in various emergencies; and to practice following procedures for a multinational force.

Defence Attaché at the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand Brigadier General Samsul Rizal Musa said this is the seventh time Malaysia participated in Cobra Gold.

Advertisement

“About 80 Malaysian armed forces personnel will participate in the annual exercise this year,” he told Bernama today.

Malaysia is among the seven fully-participating countries in this edition’s Cobra Gold exercise. The others are Thailand, United States, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea.

This year’s main exercises include the Humanitarian/Civic Assistance (HCA), the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Tabletop Exercise (HADRTTX), the Command Post Exercise (CPX), and Field Training Exercise (FTX).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thailand and the United States will conduct a light salvage of the HTMS Sukhothai, which sank in the Gulf of Thailand in 2022.

US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec said this year’s Cobra Gold will continue to provide a solid foundation for regional security and inclusive prosperity for all.

“This 43rd iteration of Cobra Gold is a testament to the strength of our ties. These exercises and our partnership are ever more relevant and important with emerging challenges to regional security.

He said the Indo-Pacific region is important as up to 60 per cent of the world’s maritime trade passes through the region.

“Cobra Gold maintains our shared readiness to secure the global commons, which is particularly relevant with piracy on the rise in key shipping routes around the world.

“Protecting Indo-Pacific maritime trade routes ensures the free flow of goods and services, which keeps transportation costs low, enabling Thai and American businesses to thrive and prosper and benefiting consumers through lower prices,” he said. — Bernama