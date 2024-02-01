PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — An official statement regarding the issue of pardon concerning former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is expected to be released this week, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

“We await the statement (from the Pardons Board)... Insya-Allah, this week, we hope,” she said when commenting on Najib’s status regarding the issue.

Dr Zaliha, who sits on the Pardons Board, told reporters this after the launch of the Federal Territory Day and Putrajaya Open Day 2024 here today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was yesterday quoted as saying that the issue of Najib’s pardon was also discussed at the Cabinet meeting yesterday but reminded local and foreign media practitioners to wait for an official statement from the Pardons Board.

International news media Channel NewsAsia (CNA), in its report, claimed that Najib’s jail sentence for corruption has been reduced to six years from 12 years following his application for pardon.

The report, quoting sources including a senior government official, said the decision was made at the Pardons Board’s meeting on Monday (Jan 29). — Bernama