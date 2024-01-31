KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Madani government fully supports His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s order for the country to continue its good, transparent governance and sustainable economic growth and focus on efforts to improve the people’s living standard.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it resonated with millions of Malaysians’ aspirations to see the country’s continued stability for their prosperity and well-being and have opportunities and a better future for all.

“Hence, let us celebrate the beginning of the reign of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Anwar also stated that the government and the people are grateful to the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the far-sighted and visionary views expressed in his role as the Constitutional Monarch, allowing the country to enjoy the current political, social and economic stability. — Bernama

