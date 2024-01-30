KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu continued to drop while the overall numbers in Pahang and Johor remained the same with 524 flood victims taking shelter at four temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8 last night, compared with 572 at five PPS in the afternoon.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre (Nadma), the numbers in Terengganu dropped to 473 (157 families) housed at two PPS in Dungun compared with 521 (170 families) recorded yesterday afternoon.

The situation in Pahang however, did not change as 22 flood victims from five families remained at a PPS in Rompin while Johor also remained unchanged with 29 victims from nine families housed at a PPS in Kota Tinggi.

It also said that a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers are still at a dangerous level, namely in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Selangor and Terengganu.

The rivers include Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor); Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas (Kelantan); Sungai Rompin, Sungai Pahang and Cameron Highlands (Pahang) and Sungai Arau in (Perlis).

Also involved are Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah); Sungai Klang in Petaling (Selangor); Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

The Nadma report also said that 18 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents, including Jalan Boh (Cameron Highlands), Pahang; Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak and Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor. — Bernama

