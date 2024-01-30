KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim condemned his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) threat of legal action against the MPs who pledged support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mohd Azizi, one of the six Bersatu lawmakers who pledged his support to Anwar without quitting the party, said that it is an act of intimidation by the party, Malaysiakini reported.

“To me, Bersatu’s decision to amend the party’s constitution to keep its elected representatives in line is merely to intimidate MPs who back Anwar,” he was quoted as saying.

Azizi also said that he had met with party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin before and after voicing support for the government, to talk about allocations for opposition lawmakers, especially those from Bersatu.

Advertisement

He said that the decision to back Anwar was then expected and he was ready to face action from the party.

“Previously, Bersatu MPs raised questions about allocations and asked about steps the party is taking to help its representatives assist their constituents. However, the leadership did not seem earnest in upholding the party’s prestige.

“So I leave it to the party’s leadership to decide on the course of action to be taken against me and the other MPs who have backed PMX (Anwar),” he said.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Hamzah announced that the party’s supreme council has agreed to pursue legal action against its lawmakers who support Anwar, to vacate their seats.

Hamzah said that the party would also amend Article 10 of its constitution to prevent more of its representatives from switching support while still in the party.

The six Bersatu MPs decided to back Anwar for the well-being of their constituents.

The other MPs are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).

Syed Abu Hussin also recently claimed that 10 more Perikatan Nasional lawmakers will declare their support for Anwar soon.