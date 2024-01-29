KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu, Pahang and Johor remained at 980 people at 10 relief centres (PPS) as of 6am today.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), a total of 923 victims from 275 families were recorded at seven PPS in Dungun, Terengganu.

In Johor, 29 victims are at a PPS in Kota Tinggi, while in Pahang, 28 victims are at two PPS in Rompin.

Meanwhile, checks at the Telemetry Station of the Drainage and Irrigation Department found that several rivers are still at a dangerous level, namely in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Selangor and Terengganu.

They are Sungai Johor at Kota Tinggi (Johor), Sungai Kedah at Kota Setar (Kedah), Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas (Kelantan), Sungai Rompin and Sungai Pahang (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah), Sungai Klang in Petaling (Selangor), Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

Nadma said 5 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges, and collapsed roads and slopes, among them are Jalan Raya Timur Barat Hulu Perak, Perak; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor; and Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu. — Bernama

