KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― A total of 2,953 flood victims are still at 38 flood relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan and Johor as of 6am today.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the flood victims in Terengganu comprise 1,188 people at 10 PPS in Dungun, Besut (seven PPS, 416 victims), Setiu (four PPS, 87 victims) and Hulu Terengganu (three PPS, 121 victims).

In Kelantan, 325 victims are at six PPS in Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai (three PPS, 85 victims) and Pasir Puteh (one PPS, 28 victims), while in Pahang, 468 victims are at one PPS in Kuantan nine victims at a PPS in Rompin.

In Johor, 197 victims are at one PPS in Mersing and 29 victims in one PPS in Kota Tinggi.

Meanwhile, several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Selangor and Terengganu are still at dangerous levels.

They are Sungai Endau in Kluang and Mersing, Sungai Pungai, Sungai Johor and Sungai Sedili Kecil in Kota Tinggi (Johor), Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah), Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas (Kelantan), Sungai Pahang at Jerantut, Cameron Highlands, Kuantan, Maran and Pekan, Sungai Rompin (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah), Sungai Klang in Petaling (Selangor), Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

Thirty roads are still closed due to floods, damaged bridges, collapsed roads and slopes, including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun Terengganu, Jalan Mawai Lama in Kota Tinggi, Johor and Jalan Utama Panching in Kuantan, Pahang. ― Bernama