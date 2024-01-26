KUCHING, Jan 26 — Three new fatalities linked to rabies in Sarawak were recorded this year, two in Kuching and one in Bintulu, state health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said.

The three victims died between January 9 and 20, and were aged between 39 and 61, he said, adding that the first patient, a woman, 39, was bitten by a wild dog in her housing area in December 2023; the second patient, a man, 61, had been scratched by his pet dog and cat last year; while the last victim, a man, 42, was bitten and scratched by his pet cat, which was among the 10 cats he kept and allowed to mingle freely with strays, in October.

“With this addition, the cumulative cases of rabies among humans in Sarawak since the outbreak was declared in July 2017 till today stands at 78 cases, with 71 fatalities,” he said, adding that all victims did not seek treatment or received anti-rabies vaccination at any health facility.

Of the 78 reported cases, 38 were caused by pet dogs allowed to mingle with strays, 20 cases involving wild dogs, five by pet cats allowed to mingle with strays, one by a wild cat, while the cause of the remaining 14 have not been identified.

“Since 2017 till the 3rd epidemiological (epi) week in 2024, there have been 52,969 cases of dog bites, 43,345 cases of cat bites, and 1,490 bites involving other animals reported and on average, 381 cases of animal bites were reported weekly in Sarawak since the first epi week in 2024 (December 31, 2023 to January 6, 2024) till the 3rd epi week of 2024 (January 14 to 20, 2024),” Dr Ooi said.

He also advised the public to seek treatment at the nearest health facility should they be bitten or scratched by dogs or cats. — Bernama

