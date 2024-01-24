KUALA LUMPUR, JAN 24 — Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi today declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, making him the sixth Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) federal lawmaker to switch allegiance.

Zulkafperi said his decision to support Anwar is to protect the wellbeing of his coastal Selangor constituents and ensure they receive federal funds for infrastructure and development projects.

“Realising the need for political stability and the smooth recovery of the country's economy as well as the pain of the people's lives with the crushing cost of living, I, as a Member of Parliament for Tanjong Karang hereby declare to support the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the 10th Prime Minister, starting from the date this media statement is issued,” he said in a statement.

Zulkafperi said he supports the federal government’s policies and initiatives that prioritise public welfare, development, economy and interests until the next general election.

He added that he is still a loyal Bersatu member and will not betray the party.

“To avoid any doubt, I would like to confirm that I am still loyal as a Bersatu member and will not betray Bersatu.

“But in order to ensure the survival of P095 Tanjong Karang in line with the federal government, it is appropriate for me to be with the leadership of Putrajaya led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

He stressed that the declaration was without any coercion and pressure from any party.

“I did it wholeheartedly for the benefit of the people of Tanjong Karang,” he said.

He asked his constituents to work together and support the federal government so they can receive development funds.

Other lawmakers from Bersatu who have declared support of Anwar so far are: Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik in backing Anwar, and Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.

On January 6, Syed Abu Hussin claimed that up to eight Opposition MPs will declare their support for Anwar’s government when Parliament reconvenes at the end of February.

Syed Abu Hussin claimed his Perikatan Nasional peers intended to follow their examples so their constituencies could get federal development funding.