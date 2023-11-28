KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal today confirmed in the Dewan Rakyat that he will support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia lawmaker openly announced it during the supplementary question for the Prime Minister’s Question Time, making him the fifth from the party to do so.

“My question is, is the prime minister ready to welcome the willingness of MPs with the experience, expertise, and ability to help the people and develop the country’s economy?

“I myself am ready to give and help the government create a civil society to deal with the rising price of goods and the cost of living by taking the ‘ibrah’ of the Prophet Yusuf,” he said in Dewan Rakyat, using the Arabic term meaning “lesson”. It is unclear what he was referring to.

“With this, Bukit Gantang declares its support for Tambun as the 10th prime minister and the idea of the Madani government,” he announced, referring to Anwar.

He now joins Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim, and Jeli MP Zahari Kechik in backing Anwar.

Earlier in his lengthy speech, Syed Abu Hussin called for all MPs to set aside rivalries as division is the real threat to Malaysia.

“MPs, we uphold the Federal Constitution, enough of disputing among ourselves.

“The prime minister's commitment in needing unity is not new, since the 1982 general election campaign, he was the Barisan Nasional's candidate for Permatang Pauh seat. I was there campaigning.

“In fact, the threat to the country is not a foreign colonial or communist threat, but a threat to unity within the country,” he said.

Anwar welcomed Syed Abu Hussin’s support and asked Opposition MPs to continue discussing with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“Bukit Gantang, I thank you for giving open support. Others, as I call it, have opened the space from the beginning to have a discussion, not only in terms of the CSR coordinated by the DPM II, but to hear their views constructively.

“This I consider a very important statement and I welcome cooperation if needed,” said Anwar.

On Nov 10, The Star reported Syed Abu Hussin that he has openly said in the Dewan Rakyat while debating the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee stage that he would back Anwar if the government would give him RM30 million to repair and upgrade public facilities in his Perak constituency.