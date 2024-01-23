KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A total of 29 victims from eight families affected by floods in Marang, Terengganu are taking shelter at three temporary relief centres (PPS) in the district tonight.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station shows that several river localities in six states are at danger levels.

Those rivers with a rising water trend include Sungai Muda in Sik, Kedah and Sungai Kelantan (Kota Baru), Kelantan, while the levels of Sungai Arau (Perlis) and Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah) remain unchanged.

Also listed at danger levels are Sungai Rompin in Pahang and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu but both are on the downward trend.

Advertisement

Terengganu has been hit by a fourth wave of floods, with Marang the first district to be affected following continuous rain since last night. — Bernama

Advertisement