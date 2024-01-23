KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 ― The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous rain warning for six localities in Terengganu until tomorrow.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the areas involved are Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun.

The department also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, Besut and Kemaman in Terengganu and Kuantan in Pahang.

Meanwhile, according to the report issued by the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) at 6am today, 19 flood victims from five families were still housed at a temporary relief centre in Segamat, Johor.

Several rivers were also reported to be at the danger level, namely Sungai Rompin in Pahang; Sungai Arau, Perlis; Sungai Terengganu, Terengganu; Sungai Batang Oya Sibu in Sarawak and Sungai Kinabatangan in Sabah. ― Bernama

