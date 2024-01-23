JOHOR BARU, Jan 23 — Mamat, the vocalist for the band Exist, faced additional charges in separate courts here today, for the possession and self-administering of methamphetamine, five years ago.

Mamat, whose real name is, Mohd Ali Kamarudin, 46, pleaded not guilty to the two charges after they were read before Sessions Court Judge Fatimah Zahari and Majistret Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin.

The singer was accused of administering the drug at the Johor Bahru Utara district police headquarters’ Narcotics Crime Investigation Department office at 2am on September 9, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and not less than three strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

He was also charged with possessing 0.17 grammes of methamphetamine during a police inspection at Jalan Camar 1/3, Taman Perling here at 11.35pm on September 8, 2019, under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The offence is punishable by up to five years in prison or a maximum fine of RM100,000 or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Bariah Jalil and Nur Aqiilah Ahmad Rofaei appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Azlina Abdul Aziz represented Mamat.

Meanwhile, the Sessions Court allowed the defence’s request to refer the accused to Hospital Permai for psychiatric treatment under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Neither court allowed bail as the offence is non-bailable. The case mention was fixed on February 22 pending the medical report.

The singer had two previous convictions for the same offences.

On December 4, 2018, he was sentenced to a fine of RM2,000 in default two months in prison, and two years of supervision by the Magistrates’ Court here for an offence under Section 15(1)(a).

On November 7, 2016, Mamat was fined RM1,200, in default four months in prison, and two years of supervision.

Meanwhile, when approached by reporters, Mamat expressed hope that his fans would still support his ongoing artistic endeavours. — Bernama