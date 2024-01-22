KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The police have not received any application for a permit to hold the Himpunan Rakyat gathering organised by non-governmental organisation Pembela Tanah Air (Peta) scheduled to take place at 11am tomorrow at Istana Negara.

Brickfields District Police Chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said that no notice has been received from the organisers.

“So far, the police have not received any application for a permit (to hold the assembly) from the organisers. Therefore, the police advise everyone to respect the law, and any such actions that violate the law can be subject to action under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public not to speculate on this issue, and any other information related to crimes or suspicious activities can be reported by contacting the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-22979222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21460584/0585, or any nearby police station.

Earlier, a post by Chegu Bard (Badrul Hisham Shaharin) inviting the public to participate in the Himpunan Rakyat #daulattuanku assembly and the scheduled memorandum submission at Istana Negara tomorrow had gone viral on social media. — Bernama

