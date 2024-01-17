KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Two hundred and twenty undocumented migrant settlement hotspots have been identified throughout the country, said Immigration Department director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

He said the 220 hotspots are among those comprising settlements built by them illegally as well as houses or buildings rented by them.

“Immigration will continuously carry out large-scale operations nationwide to flush the hotspots discovered and we will not compromise on the matter.

“As a record, a total of 3,262 immigrants were detained from January 1 to January 16 (yesterday) for various immigration offences, including not having a passport, staying beyond the time limit and building illegal settlements,” he said in a special press conference at the Home Ministry Complex, here. today.

Ruslin said that during the same period, immigration detained a total of 35 employers who employed undocumented migrants on their premises.

“I would like to warn employers who employ illegal immigrants will be face serious actions as we do not tolerate such people.

“Most of the local employers are seen to be misusing the passports and providing illegal settlements to immigrants so that they can continue to work in this country,” he said.

He said immigration will conduct inspections at every premise including restaurants.

Ruslin said his department will also continue to expand operations to track down employers across the country who are still stubborn despite having been warned many times earlier. — Bernama