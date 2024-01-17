KUCHING, Jan 17 — The expected gas production of 150 MMscf/d at the F6 Field offshore Bintulu, to be evacuated to MLNG Satu Plant, is projected to generate an impressive revenue of approximately RM2.76 million per day, says Brooke Holding Sdn Bhd director Datuk Seri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar.

According to him, this in turn translates to a substantial contribution to the Sarawak government’s coffers through Sales Tax on oil and gas, estimated at around RM50 million annually.

He said this during the contract-signing ceremony between Brooke Holding Sdn Bhd (BHSB) and Sarawak Shell Berhad for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Fixed Offshore Structure Works for F6 VLAP Compression project, held at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre here today.

“The project’s successful completion and commissioning will ensure production increase and gas recovery over the late life of F6 Field.

“Situated 179 kilometres northwest of Bintulu in Central Luconia area, offshore Sarawak, this project holds immense promise for the region. The gas production will be transported to MLNG Satu Plant in Bintulu, ensuring a strategic and efficient utilisation of resources,” he said in his speech at the ceremony which was witnessed by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Adding on, Wan Lizozman said the transformation from Brooke Dockyard to BHSB marked a pivotal shift in its approach — a catalyst for change.

“Our current state of aptness, resilience, and agility is in line with Sarawak’s Post-Covid Development Strategy 2030. Our corporate culture has evolved to become more like that of a private company, with a constant focus on enhancing efficiency, safety, and operational quality,” he added. — Borneo Post

