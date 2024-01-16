KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The federal territories’ chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has appointed a new leadership lineup that included former Putrajaya Umno deputy chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

According to Sinar Harian, the chapter said the appointments were pursuant to the installation of Bersatu vice president Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as its head last November.

“In the meeting on Monday, it was unanimously agreed that the appointment of the new committee is to strengthen the structure of leadership in the highest level of Bersatu in the federal territories,” the chapter was quoted as saying.

In the appointments, Mohd Badul Ezan was made the deputy head of the chapter while Tun Faisal was named information chief. Other appointments include Mahathir Md Rais as secretary and Zamzuri Muhammad as treasurer.

Mohd Radzi replaced Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman as the head of Bersatu's federal territories state leadership on November 2 last year after the latter declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The statement also said the appointment of Mohd Radzi, who was formerly the education minister, would bolster the image of the Bersatu chapter.

Umno sacked Tun Faisal in January last year during a clearout of dissenters, and he joined Bersatu last July.

