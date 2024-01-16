KULAI, Jan 16 — The Johor government has instructed all relevant agencies to be prepared to face the possibility of a fourth wave of floods in the state.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said all preparedness instructions to the agencies involved had been coordinated by each district officer.

“All instructions to the agencies involved have been coordinated earlier, the only challenge is that we hope it won’t rain more than usual.

“I was told that previously, the normal quantity of rain was between 20 and 30 millimetres (mm) per hour, but now it has tripled to up to 60 to 70 mm per hour,” he said when asked about preparations for the fourth wave of floods in Johor.

He said this at a media conference on the issue of water supply in several villages, including Kampung Murni Jaya here today that was also attended by state Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had previously been reported to have reminded the agencies involved and residents in the south of the Peninsula to be vigilant and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to face the fourth wave of the north-east monsoon, which is shifting southwards.

As of 4pm today, the flood situation in the state is nearly recovered, with only 78 evacuees still sheltering at three temporary relief centres in Segamat and Batu Pahat. — Bernama

