KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — A man, believed to have been shot dead, was found inside a car on the road shoulder in Puchong Prima near here, this afternoon.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan who confirmed the incident, however, did not reveal details about the victim or who shot him.

“I will issue a media statement about the incident and the case soon,” he said when contacted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a visit by Bernama to the location found a police forensic team gathering evidence from inside the car at the scene at about 5.30pm.

A police vehicle also arrived at the scene and later left the scene with the body of the victim at about 6.15pm. — Bernama

Forensics police gather evidence after a man, believed to have been shot dead, was found inside a car on the road shoulder in Puchong Prima January 14, 2024. — Bernama pic

Advertisement