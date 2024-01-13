zPETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — The government has not made any decision regarding the request by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to instruct the streaming application service, Netflix, to take down and prohibit the screening of the documentary Man on the Run.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this was because it involved an ongoing court case.

“Some initial views have been conveyed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) but I feel that they need to be given some consideration based on the law because it involves a court case.

Advertisement

“So, I will hold a meeting soon with the MCMC, especially to scrutinise the legal aspects before making any further announcements,” he told reporters after inaugurating the ceramic art exhibition “Raaqoo, ‘Life Magnified — The Main Show’ by ceramic artist Adil Ghani here today.

Recently, Najib’s lawyer demanded that the government instruct Netflix to take down and prohibit the airing of the documentary related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Messrs Shafee & Co stated that Man on the Run, written and directed by Cassius Michael Kim, is sub judice and detrimental to Najib’s defence in the ongoing 1MDB trial.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he would discuss with MyCreative Ventures Group (MyCreative) to identify local artists who could be featured to produce special artworks that could be used as official gifts for the government.

“Previously, we had some gifts that we might commonly use. But for this year, maybe I will ask the team in the ministry to consider, why not find local artists to produce some special pieces for special occasions.

“I will discuss with MyCreative, which has helped many local artists, how we can work on gifts like this. This is, among other things, a sign of support (for local artists),” he said. — Bernama