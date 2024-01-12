KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has officially requested via his lawyers for the Malaysian government to have Man on The Run, a new documentary on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, to be removed from the Netflix subscription-based video-streaming platform.

In a letter dated January 11, Najib through the law firm representing him — Shafee and Co — also suggested that online regulator Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) could take legal action against the documentary’s makers, citing a legal provision that punishes offensive content online with a maximum RM50,000 fine or maximum one-year jail.

Najib’s lawyers’ letter was addressed to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, and MCMC chief compliance officer Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin.

Claiming that the contents of the 1MDB documentary was biased against Najib amid his ongoing 1MDB trial, his lawyers urged the three officials to have the documentary “taken down and for that content provider application to be prohibited from continuing to air this documentary programme”.

“Apart from common law provisions regarding contempt of court, allow us to also propose to YBhg. Tuan, YBhg. Tan Sri and YBhg. Datuk to take legal action against the production team and director of this documentary programme,” the letter said in addressing the three officials.

Immediately after proposing legal action on the 1MDB documentary’s production team, Najib’s lawyers went on to cite Section 211 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which covers the prohibition against the provision of offensive content.

When contacted, Alaistair Brandah Norman — one of the lawyers representing Najib — confirmed to Malay Mail that the letter has been delivered to all three recipients.

