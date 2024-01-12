KAJANG, Jan 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government will evaluate Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s request for it to remove Man on The Run, a new documentary on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, from the Netflix video-streaming platform.

He was commenting on the former PM’s application for the Communications Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to do so, on grounds that the documentary could be prejudicial to his ongoing trials related to 1MDB.

“It is just a documentary, they will consider it,” Anwar said when asked about the matter, after performing Friday prayers at Al-Hijrah mosque here, today.

Earlier today, Najib’s lawyers wrote to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, and MCMC chief compliance officer Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin to seek the removal of the documentary.

In a letter dated January 11, Najib’s lawyers also suggested that online regulator MCMC could take legal action against the documentary’s makers, citing a law that punishes the provision of offensive content online with a maximum RM50,000 fine or maximum one-year jail.

Claiming that the contents of the 1MDB documentary was biased against Najib amid his ongoing 1MDB trial, his lawyers urged the three officials to have the documentary “taken down and for that content applications service provider to be prohibited from continuing to air this documentary programme”.