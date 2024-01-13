KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― The Immigration Department detained 10 foreigners, including four children, who were begging in the courtyard of a mosque in Bangsar here, yesterday afternoon.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said in a statement today that a total of 13 individuals were screened in the operation that started at 12.15pm following public complaints about begging activities among foreigners that frequently occurred there.

“Ten foreign beggars aged two to 41 were detained for suspected offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) and Immigration Regulations 1963.

“Three other individuals who were detained were released as they were locals,” he said.

Ruslin said the detained foreigners consisted of three individuals from Indonesia and seven others, including four children, from Myanmar.

He added that all the foreigners were detained under Section 51(5)(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) and placed at the Semenyih Immigration Depot for further investigation and action. ― Bernama

