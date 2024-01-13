LABUAN, Jan 13 ― The federal government is committed to addressing the prolonged water supply disruptions in this duty-free island, designating it a top priority in alignment with the prime minister's directive, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She emphasised the importance of promptly resolving the persistent water supply challenges on this island.

She highlighted the comprehensive measures being taken to enhance Labuan's basic infrastructure for the benefit of its residents and overall economic progress.

“A pivotal component of this initiative involves the implementation of three pipe replacement projects covering a total length of 70km, with an estimated cost of RM108 million.

“These projects are set to be executed in stages and are projected to be completed as early as June 2024, with the final phase concluding no later than the first quarter of 2025,” she said after launching the Labuan-level Federal Territories Flag Campaign Labuan 2024 and the Publicity and Public Participation Programme of the Labuan 2040 Structure Plan Report at Taman Damai here today.

Dr Zaliha said the 2024 Budget, with an allocation of RM 300 million, would facilitate the repair and replacement of water pipes in Enoe Island and Bukit Kalam by the second quarter of 2024.

“Furthermore, ongoing upgrades and replacements of infrastructure and aging pipes will be carried out in stages, commencing in 2024,” she said.

Expressing a commitment to addressing Labuan's long-term water supply needs, Dr Zaliha has instructed the Labuan Water Supply Division (BBAL) to expedite all related projects.

“I will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to discuss water supply and electricity issues, ensuring a comprehensive resolution to Labuan's infrastructure challenges,” she said.

During Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's visit to Labuan in December last year he emphasised the government's focus on resolving essential infrastructure issues affecting the people in this island.

Anwar confirmed the allocation of RM 300 million under the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 specifically for overcoming the water supply problem in Labuan. ― Bernama