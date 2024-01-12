KUCHING, Jan 12 — The construction of the Petra Jaya Hospital here is expected to be completed in August 2025, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said construction of the hospital, which used to be categorised as an “ailing project”, had reached 54 per cent so far.

“So far, we are 90 days ahead of schedule. We expect (it to be completed) in August 2025 but, if construction works continue to be good, it might be ready earlier.

“Once the construction is completed, we will need about three to four more months to bring in the medical equipment,” he told reporters after visiting the construction site today.

The Petra Jaya Hospital project, which began in 2013, was initially scheduled to be ready in November 2016 but suffered numerous delays. — Bernama

