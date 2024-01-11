PENAMPANG, Jan 11 — A part of the Pan Borneo Highway — the 21.7km stretch between the urban areas of Putatan and Inanam — is 80 per cent completed, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today.

The stretch includes a 2.1km shorter road to Bukit Padang under Phase 1 of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project.

The parcel was launched in 2017 by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“The works included the construction of three new bridges crossing Sungai Moyog, a dry bridge at Kampung Kolopis, three vehicular box culverts in Kampung Kolopis and Kampung Kitobu and seven new interchanges at Putatan, Jalan NC Mogunting 1, Jalan NC Mogunting 2, Donggongon, Jalan Penampang Tambunan and Bukit Padang as well as the 2.1km spur road to Bukit Padang,” said Hajiji.

He said this after a site visit and briefing by State Public Works Department (PWD) deputy director Mohd Shamsul Nizam Abdul Wahid.

The RM788,379,040.72 Putatan-Inanam road project, part of the 35 Work Packages (WPs) under Phase 1 of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project, is expected to be completed by November this year.

As of December 31, 2023, four WPs have been completed, namely the Papar-Donggongon road, Tawau-Semporna road, Lahad Datu bypass and Kampung Lot M-Sandakan Mile 32 road.

Another 11 WPs are still in progress, while five WPs under the procurement process and 15 WPs have yet to take off under Phase 1B.

The 1,236km Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project is being implemented in three phases, namely Phase 1: Sindumin-Kota Kinabalu-Kudat; Ranau-Mile 32 Sandakan; Mile 32 Sandakan-Tawau (706km), Phase 2: Tamparuli-Ranau (98km) and Phase 3: Tawau-Kalabakan-Keningau-Kimanis (432km).