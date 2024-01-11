KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin and his family have filed a lawsuit seeking court orders to stop the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation against them and prevent any charges that may result, claiming possible prejudice.

In the action filed at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Daim, his wife, his four children, and his family-controlled Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd named the respondents as the MACC and the public prosecutor.

In the court case filed through a judicial review application, Daim and the six others are also seeking compensation from the MACC in the form of general and exemplary damages, among other things.

They are also seeking a court order for the MACC to be compelled to return “all documents, files, papers, records, properties, assets and monies seized or obtained” from the commission’s investigations against Daim and his family within seven days of such a court order.

As the case was filed via a judicial review application, Daim and his family will have to first obtain leave from the High Court before the actual court challenge can be heard.

High Court judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh is scheduled to hear the application for leave for judicial review on January 16.

