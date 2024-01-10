BANGKOK, Jan 10 — Army Chief General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman paid a courtesy visit to his counterpart, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces General Songwit Noonpackdee, in Bangkok.

During the meeting at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters on Tuesday, Mohammad and Songwit discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. Additionally, Mohammad participated in the inspection of the tri-service guards of honour at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

“The visit served as a unique formal meeting ground for the top military leaders of Malaysia and Thailand to discuss engagement and defence cooperation. It also provided a platform for exchanging views and sharing military information,” stated the Malaysian Armed Forces in a post on Facebook.

This marks Mohammad’s inaugural working visit to the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, and this visit reciprocates Songwit’s earlier courtesy visit to Terendak Camp in Melaka last October.

Advertisement

According to the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Mohammad met with Songwit to strengthen the ties between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“The visit affirmed the strong relationship and friendship between the two armed forces, emphasising ongoing cooperation through joint trainings and exchanges of educational opportunities,” it said.

Songwit expressed gratitude to Mohammad for his visit, underscoring the importance of military cooperation as a foundation for further strengthening the ties between the two countries. — Bernama

Advertisement