PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — Former director of Special Appeal Department at the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) Hazlina Hussain has been appointed a judicial commissioner.

The Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia (PKPMP) in a statement said that Hazlina, 56, received her letter of appointment from Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and took her oath of office and allegiance before Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah today.

From Selangor, Hazlina holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from International Islamic University Malaysia and a Doctor of Management from Universiti Utara Malaysia.

She has held several positions including advocate, federal lawyer, director of the Legal Advisory Division and director of the Legal Department at the IRB. — Bernama

