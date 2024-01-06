CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 6 ― The government, through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) will shorten the procurement period to repair the slope at the Orang Asli settlement in Sungai Ruil, Tanah Rata near here, which was affected by the landslide on October 12 last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the move will be taken to expedite the repair of the slope, which is expected to take two years and involves an allocation of RM3 million.

“Since the period for the design and procurement, as well as completion is too long, and completion period is too long, we will take action to obtain special approval to shorten the procurement period with methods approved by the Ministry of Finance,” he told reporters after visiting the site of the landslide here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, visited the relief centre at Dewan Kampung Orang Asli (KOA) Sungai Ruil where the 88 Orang Asli, involving 17 families affected by the landslide, are being accommodated.

The landslide, which occurred at 10.56am on October 12 last year at the Sungai Ruil Orang Asli resettlement project in Cameron Highlands, was identified to have been caused by broken underground pipes and the frequency of rain, especially at night.

It was reported that six houses and three motorcycles were damaged in the incident and the residents were instructed to vacate their premises for fear of their safety.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) will fully bear the rental of the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) quarters which will be used to house the 17 Orang Asli families from next month.

TNB had agreed to lease the quarters for RM500 per unit and waive the three-month rental deposit, said Ahmad Zahid, adding that the affected Orang Asli families will stay at the quarters for two years pending repair of the slopes. ― Bernama