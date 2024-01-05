KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — MY E.G. Services Bhd (MYEG) announced today that the online renewal of work passes - the Pas Lawatan Kerja Sementara (PLKS) - for foreign workers will resume on January 15, 2024.

In a statement to Bursa Malaysia, it said the resumption comes following the completion of a system enhancement carried out as part of the requirements for the extension of the service granted earlier by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The board is of the view that the resumption of services is in the best interest of the company and (this) is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of the company from the financial year ending Dec 31, 2024 onward,” it said.

On Oct 16, 2023, MYEG received a letter of acceptance from the ministry to extend the service for two years.

“With the resumption, users can visit www.myeg.com.my starting Jan 15, 2024, to apply for the renewal of the PLKS for domestic maids and foreign workers and enjoy the convenience of having the relevant documents delivered to their premises,” it said. — Bernama