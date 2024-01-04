KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has reportedly downplayed remarks by Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) leaders over an alleged plot to topple the Anwar administration.

He claimed that PAS’ Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s remark implying the existence of a “Dubai” or “Chow Kit Move” should not be taken seriously.

“He was just teasing. Sanusi likes to use sharp sarcasm,” he was quoted saying in a Malaysiakini report.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal claimed the allegations of such a move as an attempt to divert attention from current issues which paint a negative picture of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

“No such thing as a Dubai Move,” he reportedly said.

Despite Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s assertion, Sanusi had yesterday confirmed that the federal opposition is plotting to topple the current federal government, but said it should be called the “Chow Kit Move” instead of the “Dubai Move”.

Sanusi reportedly said he believes the name “Dubai Move” was just a dummy or decoy as those allegedly plotting to topple the federal government had visited Dubai, but highlighted that many people go to the city in the United Arab Emirates.

He also said that the current government would fall before it completes its five-year term, and insisted that any moves allowed under the Federal Constitution should be allowed to go on.

He said if the current government had considered five opposition MPs pledging their support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as constitutional, any reciprocal moves should also be treated as constitutional.

The Dubai Move was alleged to involve plans to identify and make offers to MPs who might switch support to the opposition to establish a new government.

Yesterday, Anwar brushed off the alleged “Dubai Move” plot to topple the government as something that does not affect him and chose to focus on his work instead.

Anwar’s deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday said the plot was real but scoffed at the attempt and called it a “waste of time”, and that those who want a change of government should wait until the 16th general elections.