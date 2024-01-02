PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today insisted an alleged plot to oust the Anwar administration through backdoor deals is real.

But Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Umno president, scoffed at the attempt, calling the plot dubbed the “Dubai Move” in the Middle Eastern city in which it was purportedly hatched, a “waste of time”.

“We received reports from our intelligence, as early as their development until they reached that place, and the reports of the outcome, but for us, that step was just a waste of time.

“Wait for the 16th general election to change the government,” he told reporters after a national disaster management briefing here this morning.

The Bagan Datuk MP said such backdoor manoeuvres to overthrow the government can no longer be effective, thanks to the gazetted anti-party hopping law.

“I don't think the move they made is a good move,” he said.

He claimed that such attempts have been made before, without success.

Ahmad Zahid said priority must be given to Malaysians who elected the federal government.

“The people must be given justice for this politics to be established. The priority is to develop our country, especially in terms of economic development and people's well-being,” he said.

In a news report published on December 30 last year, Malay daily Berita Harian cited Community Communications Department deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop disclosing an alleged new plot to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government.

Ismail claimed that the move was orchestrated by Perikatan Nasional leaders including certain representatives of the government during their holiday in the capital of the United Arab Emirates recently.