KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today said that engaging in covert activities to destablise the government, such as the “Dubai Move”, is considered irresponsible.

He told Malay daily Utusan Malaysia that individuals participating in such activities should instead prioritise their responsibilities as leaders.

Anthony, who is also transport minister, emphasised that he is currently focusing on the “Digitalisation Move” within the ministry.

“The Opposition indeed has no other job, Kedah menteri besar (MB) should focus on serving the nation. Once given a mandate, he should concentrate on working as the MB of Kedah rather than taking 'Chow Kit Steps', 'Alor Setar Steps', and so on — that's irresponsible.

“Those who openly talk about these ‘moves’ to overthrow the government are taking irresponsible actions.

“As an MB, a politician should focus on his work. For me, as the transport minister, I only have one ‘move’, which is the Digitalisation Move of the Transport Ministry,” he was quoted as saying.

Loke who is also the Seremban MP, was commenting on the statement by Kedah MB Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, confirming the existence of a plan called the “Dubai Steps”.

Sanusi was reported to have even suggested that efforts to take over the government through democracy have never been halted by the Opposition as long as they do not violate the Constitution.

Sanusi further said that the plan was only discussed in Kuala Lumpur and referred to it as mere dummies, labelled as the “Chow Kit Move” and “Dubai Move”.