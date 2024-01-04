KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― Malaysia expresses its condolences to Iran and its people following the bombing incident in Kerman Province, in the southeastern part of the country, that claimed nearly a hundred lives, yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim through a post on Facebook said Malaysia also mourns and stands in solidarity over the incident which has resulted in more than 200 people being injured.

“Malaysia protests and strongly condemns any form of violence against the innocent. It's been almost three months since the world witnessed Israel's massacre of the innocent people in Palestine and the latest in Lebanon two days ago,” he said.

Advertisement

The prime minister said Malaysia also called for the mastermind of the violent action to be brought to justice.

In conjunction with the new year, Anwar said, Malaysia would like to invite the world to protest the violent and vicious culture together and save universal humanity.

According to international media reports, two series of bomb explosions occurred near the burial site of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani who was killed in 2020.

Advertisement

The incident reportedly occurred when people gathered in a ceremony near the burial site to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's death. ― Bernama