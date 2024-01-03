PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that the federal government’s main emphasis this year is to drive the country’s economic growth by prioritising initiatives that attract both local and international investors here.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the importance of coordinating government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to enhance the economic growth of the nation.

“Among the emphasised points is facilitating processes and expediting approval procedures, especially for investments.

“The prime minister also underscores the importance of prioritising the approval aspect of investments by expediting it,” he told the press here.

Advertisement

He further said the amount of investment poised to enter Malaysia is exceedingly substantial, reaching into the hundreds of billions of ringgit.

His remark today echoed Anwar, who had last month said his administration’s focus in 2024 will be “the economy, economy, economy.”

Fahmi also listed what he deemed as the successes of the Anwar administration after one year in power.

Advertisement

“These achievements were propelled by the stable political conditions in the past year, allowing the government to formulate the Madani Economy, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and other announcements, including government digitisation initiatives,” he said.

Fahmi also revealed that Anwar has approved a series of roadshows called Madani Tour across various states.

“The first date will be determined shortly. It was announced during the recent Cabinet meeting, where Selangor is slated to be the inaugural host followed by Negeri Sembilan and other states,” he added.

Last month, Putrajaya celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Anwar government with a massive three-day event in Bukit Jalil, which saw thousands of visitors.

Anwar later announced that it would be continued at the state level following its success, with Selangor being the first state to host the programme.