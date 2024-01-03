KUCHING, Jan 3 — Sarawak is always looking for new technology and systems in better developing its infrastructure, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In a statement today, he said it was ready to learn from other states like Johor which has already made very good progress in such development.

He said this when welcoming a delegation from Johor led by the State’s Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here, today.

The delegation is here to learn about Sarawak ‘s experience on the Pan Borneo Highway development which was 98 per cent completed as of December last year.

“Johor has achieved significantly in its infrastructure development. Thus, it is opportune we learn from Johor with regard to the technology and methods used. We can always learn from each other’s experiences,” he said.

Commenting on the Pan Borneo Highway, Uggah said its construction, like many other big projects, had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But despite the many challenges, the participation of good contractors with very strong financial resources had finally helped it to be delivered. So these are the two most critical elements in ensuring its smooth construction process,” he added. — Bernama