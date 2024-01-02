SIBU, Jan 2 — The three victims, who were injured after being shot at a coffee shop in Jalan Wong King Huo here yesterday are in stable condition, said Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.

Zulkipli said the victims are aged between 27 and 33.

“The police are still conducting further investigations and we are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted.

Zulkipli said he will be holding a press conference on the case at 10am here today.

The three men were reportedly shot by two unknown men while they were drinking with their friends at the coffee shop.

It was learnt that the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle and fired at the group of men before fleeing the scene.

The victims were later taken to a private medical centre for treatment. — Borneo Post Online

