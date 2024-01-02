JOHOR BARU, Jan 2 — Johor recorded an increase in dengue fever with 311 cases reported during the 52nd Epidemic Week for last year (Epid Week 52/2023), which ended yesterday.

Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the figure increased by 28 per cent, compared to the previous week which was at 243 cases.

“Of the total number of dengue cases reported during the past week, 86 cases, or 27.7 per cent were reported from epidemic localities and 225 cases, or 72.3 per cent from non-epidemic localities.

“The district that reported the highest number of cases was Johor Baru which contributed 251 cases, followed by Kulai (32 cases) and Kluang (12 cases)

“This is followed by Muar (five cases, 1.6 per cent), Kota Tinggi (four cases, 1.3 per cent), Batu Pahat (three cases, 1 per cent), Pontian (two cases, 0.6 per cent) and Tangkak and Segamat (one case each with 0.3 per cent),” said Ling in a statement today.

He commented on the districts that reported an increase in cases in the Epid Week 52/2023 compared to the previous week.

Ling, who is the Yong Peng assemblyman, said that for the last week of the epidemic, a total of 29 new outbreak localities were reported in the state, namely in Johor Baru (27 localities, 93.1 per cent) and Kulai (two localities, 6.9 per cent).

“At the same time, no deaths were reported in Epid Week 52/2023,” he said.

On the current Covid-19 situation in the state, Ling said there were 406,683 reported cases with 403,581 involving local infections, while the remaining 3,102 were imported cases.

He said the Covid-19 average daily incident rate for the last Epid Week was at 8.27 for every 100,000 of the population.

“A total of 108 cases are still being treated in hospitals, with seven cases in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” he said.