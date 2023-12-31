KUCHING, Dec 31 — Sarawak recorded 942 Covid-19 cases from December 17 to 23, an increase of 311 or 49.9 per cent over the previous week, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said three deaths were recorded in Kuching and another in Miri during this period, bringing the total number of deaths to 13 cases this year.

“There are indications of cases resurging with the more contagious HK.3 and the JN.1 sub-variants now detected in the state,” Uggah, who is also the chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), said in his New Year message.

He advised the public, especially the elderly, children and those with co-morbidity, to continue to be very vigilant against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

He advised them to follow the guidelines issued by the federal government.

Uggah said the ministry’s top priority for next year will be to have zero sick projects and to achieve 100 per cent development spending.

“Currently, we have 17 critically sick projects, including four state-funded. During the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, we had a total of 96,” he said.

Uggah said the ministry has been given an allocation of RM799.5 million for next year, adding that it will mean more roads, bridges and other amenities to be built, particularly in the rural areas

He said the ministry was allocated RM796.7 million this year, out of which 83.72 per cent had already been expended.

“We will see the completion of many big projects that will redefine our connectivity, economy and the material comfort and well-being of our people, next year and early 2025,” he said.

Uggah said this year has been very a successful year for Sarawak describing it as a year of outstanding financial performance with the state revenue reaching a record RM13.1 billion.

“With this record-breaking income, Sarawak is on the path for more great things ahead,” he added.