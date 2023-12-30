KUCHING, Dec 30 — Santubong MP Dato Seri Nancy Shukri has refuted claims that she and other Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) MPs had given their support to the Dubai Move (Langkah Dubai).

Nancy, who is also Federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said that she had not heard anything about the move which was an attempt to overthrow the Unity Government.

“Never heard of it,” she told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on the alleged meeting involving some MPs from PBB, (Barisan Nasional) BN, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Dubai to overthrow the Unity Government.

The allegation which was dubbed as the Dubai Move, was speculated as another plot to topple the current administration headed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Dubai Move surfaced as some opposition leaders had met certain quarters from government officials during their recent vacation in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It claimed that the meeting took place to discuss and assign specific tasks to ‘agents’ responsible for identifying MPs who might switch support to the opposition through inducements, solely to establish a backdoor government.

It also claimed that the PBB was offered to sit the Prime Minister post alongside with a greater autonomy up to 20 per cent oil revenue royalties to Sarawak. — Borneo Post

